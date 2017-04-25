Weekend gig for Bluegrass fans

Playing live for the Bluegrass Plus Club at Catsfield Village Hall this weekend is the Hot Rock Pilgrims

This entertaining performance will be on Saturday April 29.

The Hot Rock Pilgrims is an old-time/bluegrass supergroup featuring some of the most exciting young pickers in the South East of England. Since forming in early 2014, the band has performed up and down the country at arts centres, folk clubs, pubs and private events. They have wowed audiences at bluegrass, folk and mainstream festivals, and received rave reviews for debut EP Among The Peaks.

Dan Edwards is well known for his superb guitar and clawhammer work with bands such as The So Last Century String Band and most recently with Ben Paley’s Long Hill Ramblers.

Hubert Murray, Bruno Pichler and Sam Rose have been making waves in England and Ireland with acclaimed Bluegrass/Irish fusion band Lands End. The band’s newly appointed old time fiddle wiz-kid Kieran Towers - winner of the Foatmad fiddle contest - has performed with the Likes of Bruce Molsky, Brittany Haas and Rayna Gellert. Together they will take their audience on a high-energy pilgrimage of Appalachian music and its descendants.