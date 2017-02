The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is heading our way and will play at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday, February 12, from 7.30pm.

This Orchestra, from its beginnings as outsiders playing an outsider instrument, 31 years ago, has become an institution. It has performed for the Royal Family, at the Houses of Parliament, BBC Proms, Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. Catch the Heresy II Heritage tour and find out why - tickets £25 from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.