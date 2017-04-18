The vinyl countdown for RSD 2017

Record Store Day will take place tomorrow, Saturday April 22, with local independent music shops bracing themselves for armies of music fans beating a path to their door.

RSD is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops host performances to mark the occasion.

Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest events on the music calendar.

This year Music’s Not Dead in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, will be taking more than 400 exclusive releases including releases by classic artists David Bowie, The Beatles, Elastica, Pink Floyd, Prince and local heroes Keane and newer bands such as Slaves and Cabbage. Last year the queuing started at 11pm the night before in anticipation of the shop opening at 8am.

Alongside this the store will free live music from 1.30pm - 6.30pm with local favourites including Emily Barker, Peter Astor (Weather Prophets), Noble Jacks, Jason McNiff, Worry Dolls, and Moss Clarkson.