The unexpected John Otway in live performance

Rock veteran John Otway is an English singer-songwriter who’s built a sizeable cult audience through his extensive touring, surreal sense of humour and self-deprecating underdog persona.

On his website he calls himself “rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest failure, ” a description he first came up with when he couldn’t come up with a hit to rival the classic (Cor Baby, That’s) Really Free with Wild Willy Barrett, from back in 1977.

He’s anything but though, as anyone who attends his upcoming gig at The Fountain Music Bar in Queens Road, Hastings, on Thursday March 9 will testify. Otway is a bona fide survivor who never stopped doing his idiosyncratic thing.

Some 25 years after his first appearance, Otway was back on Top of The Pops with disco pastiche, Bunsen Burner, and back in the charts as a birthday present from his adoring fans.

And, more recently, his Beware Of The Flowers Cause I’m Sure They’re Going To Get You Yeah was voted the seventh greatest lyric of all time in a BBC poll.

A couple of years ago John realised that live footage from concerts over the years, plus many TV appearances - and a failed world tour - would make an entertaining documentary. So he made one. Initially expecting a couple of humble screenings, the film premiered at the Odeon, Leicester Square, was shown at Cannes, and at prestigious UK film festivals including Cambridge.

2016 saw a successful Kickstarter appeal which raised over £40,000 for John Otway and the Big Band to record their first new album in many years on the island of Monserrat, with its famous studios, which hosted bands such as the Rolling Stones before being devastated by forces of nature.

Expect madcap mayhem and scintillating stunts from a man old enough to know better - and also be surprised at just what a showman and musician really lies underneath the tomfoolery. Tickets on sale now, £10.

