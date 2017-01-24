The Special Consensus bringing top bluegrass

This weekend sees an amazing live music event in Catsfield with The Special Consensus playing on Saturday January 28.

Ray and Sheila Tassie of Bluegrass Plus have organised this exceptional performance by one of the best current American bluegrass bands.

Formed in the Chicago area in 1975, The Special Consensus is a four person acoustic bluegrass outfit which plays traditional bluegrass standards, plus original compositions and favourite songs.

The band has released 17 recordings and appeared on numerous National Public Radio programs and cable television shows, including The Nashville Network and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. International tours have brought the band to Australia, Canada, Europe, South America, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Band leader is banjo player Greg Cahill, who is a recipient of the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association Award (IBMA), while the other musicians are guitar player Rick Faris, bass player Dan Eubanks and mandolin player Nick Dumas.

Their 2012 release Scratch Gravel Road (Compass Records) won a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album and two songs from the 2014 band release Country Boy - A Bluegrass Tribute To John Denver (Compass Records) won IBMA awards for Recorded Event of the Year and Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year.

The live gig from The Special Consensus tomorrow evening will be at the village hall in Church Road, Catsfield, starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased from 01424 893390, or www.wegottickets.com, or www.bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter Text to display

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.