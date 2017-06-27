The Lantern Society club to welcome Upstart Crow fest

The candlelit Lantern Society acoustic club at Printworks on Claremont will welcome some of London’s finest songwriters to the seaside as London’s Songwriting Festival ‘Upstart Crow’ co-hosts for one night only.

Upstart Crow Festival takes place in Spitalfields market in October, presenting eight hours of original live music by up-and-coming acts at the UK’s only festival dedicated to songwriting.

Behind Upstart Crow is a collective of singer songwriters who wanted to celebrate exceptional songwriting and magnetic performances. Hand-picked from London’s vibrant music scene and beyond, this year’s festival presents some 13 acts from a variety of genres, ensuring there will be something for everyone.

On Thursday July 6, the team behind the festival will co host Hastings’ monthly candlelit acoustic club for one night only, bringing a busload of exciting songwriters to join the club’s regulars.

The Lantern Society was launched in Hastings this year by musicians Trevor Moss & Hannah Lou and is held on the first Thursday of every month at Printworks. In 2007 the pair established the acoustic club in a small room above a pub in the City of London and in 2009 the club became home to ‘The Lantern Society Radio Hour’ an online radio show, hosted by Trevor Moss, featuring the best performances from their live stage.

Looking ahead to this autumn, The Lantern Society takes over Stade Saturdays on September 23, 2-7pm.