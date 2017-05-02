The glory of Messiah at DLWP this weekend

Tomorrow evening (Saturday May 6) sees Bexhill Choral Society performing some of the most inspirational and soaring music ever created in their concert from 7.30pm.

The choir, under the direction of conductor Kenneth Roberts, will bring the incredible Messiah - best loved of all oratorios - to the De La Warr Pavilion, and this is certainly one of the most popular works for choirs to sing and audiences to enjoy.

Messiah saved Handel’s career as by 1742 his operas had failed to appeal to London audiences. He reinvented himself by concentrating on oratorios and Messiah, which he composed in 24 days, was received rapturously by his audiences.

The musical drama of recitatives, arias and choruses creates an ever-changing atmosphere, beginning with the joyful news of Christ’s birth, then superbly encompassing the grief of his Passion and finally triumphing in his Resurrection. Today, the whole world knows the Hallelujah Chorus.

Bexhill Choral Society are joined by soloists Fae Evelyn, Phillipa Thomas, Andrew Mackenzie-Wicks and Peter Grevatt, accompanied by the Sussex Concert Orchestra.

Tickets cost £16, £15, £13 and £12, students and children £5, available from DLWP box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.