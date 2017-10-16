Taking inspiration from the greats of bluegrass music

https://youtu.be/Cf4jizax1D0

This is a five-piece traditional bluegrass band which takes musical inspiration from the original greats. Blending the mandolin style of Bill Monroe, the banjo of Ralph Stanley and the old-time fiddling featured in early bluegrass recording, their repertoire covers traditional bluegrass songs along with more modern compositions. Despite being rooted in the traditional, The Vanguards also seek to innovate within the spirit of bluegrass music’s creators. Their original songs and instrumentals are written to echo the feel of bluegrass music’s first-generation performances, preserving their creative legacy. The Vanguards will be supported by Alive And Picking.

Doors open 7pm and music begins at 8pm - tickets £12 at sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk.