Stunning musicanship and vocals collide at St Mary’s

One of Africa’s most respected guitarists Habib Koité, is back on tour in the UK for the first time in a decade, and comes to St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, for a family friendly show on Sunday October 22, at 3pm.

The show is part of this year’s AfriKàBa Festival which showcases work from artists with African and Caribbean heritage. Habib will be joined on stage by his longtime band Bamada.

Special guest performers are Hastings’ own world music choir Vocal Explosion led by Juliet Russell. This choir performs a wide variety of world influenced music that incorporates many styles from Eastern European, Gypsy to upbeat African and bespoke compositions, and they recently took to the stage at Big Green Cardigan Festival.

Tickets are £30, (concession £15, family ticket £65). Enter code FIVE17 for a discount on full price tickets, (for the first 50 only). To book visit www.afrikaba.co.uk.