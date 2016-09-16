Star Jane sails into town with latest material

One of the nation’s best loved entertainers, Jane McDonald, is bringing her latest show to Hastings.

The singer and TV star will perform Making Memories Live in Concert, at The White Rock Theatre on Thursday, September 29.

It promises to be an exciting and emotionally charged evening of music and laughter featuring many of Jane’s best loved songs and hits from her incredible career, including some of her own compositions and amazing medleys.

Making Memories, which is an 18-date tour of the UK, is packed full of powerful songs and arrangements featuring Jane’s talented musicians and singers.

The singer says is excited to be introducing Memory into her act, after receiving 5 star reviews for her performance as Grizabella in Cats over the summer.

Fans can also expect new amazing medleys, old fan favourites and some exciting additions.

Jane is finally introducing full versions of some of her own songs including Some You Win (from her platinum Number One album), The Hand That Leads Me, a song written for her mother, and of course her most recent composition, The Singer Of You Song, something she say she wrote for her fans.

The Yorkshire star first shot to fame in 1998 when appearing on the BBC show The Cruise. Since then she has become a household name and has presented a number of television programmes including Loose Women.

She has toured extensively in the past and has had chart success.

Tickets cost just £35.50 and £30.50 with £2.00 discount for White Rock Friends.

To book visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the Ticket Office on 01424 464 288.