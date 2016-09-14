Singing workshop will make you smile

A new weekly singers’ workshop has begun in Hastings.

Tune-up Tuesdays’ singers’ takes place weekly at Tabernacle and aims to build singers’ confidence and skills, but, more importantly, it is fun in a friendly atmosphere.

The workshops will be led by the well respected professional tenor singer, Gary Marriott and supported by some singers from the Hastings Philharmonic Choir.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Singing with a group is perfect for brushing away the blues.

“Singing in a group like this can reduce the stress hormone, cortisol, boosts our endorphins, the brain’s ‘feel good’ chemicals and helps us to feel more relaxed. Singing in a choir is also said to help us feel more comfortable in a group by releasing the hormone oxytocin in the brain.

“It might not seem like physical exertion, but your body does work hard when you sing. Singing is an aerobic activity, good for lungs and heart.

“Singing improves posture and tones tummy muscles. Holding on to notes helps increase our lung capacity, facilitating other physical activities.

“Singing is comparable to yoga and other exercise routines with regard to the sense of well-being that it delivers, but without the sweat and complex contortions.”

By Christmas singers should have all the basic skills and an appreciation of their own abilities.

Tune-up Tuesdays began on Tuesday 13 September, 5.15-6.30pm, at the Tabernacle, Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJ (opp. ESK)

The workshops cost only £1 a week. Everybody welcome.Contact 01424 426443 ortuneuptuesdays@hastingsphilchoir.org.uk.