Shows in celebration of music royalty

Next weekend sees tributes at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings to two of the great icons of music.

Purple Rain - A Celebration of Prince will be presented on Friday August 25 at 7.30pm. This is a celebration of the life, legacy and music of Prince with a full eight piece live band delivering a non-stop, hit packed show spanning more than two hours. The act is complete with backing singer, horn section, keys and of course Jimi Love as the unsurpassed Prince. This is a chance for local audiences to enjoy Prince’s music performed live - tickets cost £25.50.

Whitney - Queen of the Night is the following evening, Saturday August 26 at 7.30pm.

The show takes its audience on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits which include I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, Saving All My Love and more. Featuring a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, and together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance in the spirit of Whitney, this deliver a show exceeding expectation on every level. Tickets £24.50.