Showcasing new music talent on Off-Axis Sunday

The five days of full-on music glory that comprise Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival will feature Off Axis Sunday on February 26.

This is a live showcase of up and coming bands from all over the country.

Off Axis is a new touring network that enables brilliant artists to play successful shows to guaranteed audiences all across the UK.

These gigs are planned in collaboration with the Joe Strummer Foundation, End of the Trail Records and the Academy of Contemporary Music.

Some of the performers are: WE-ARE-Z, Marie White, Matilda’s Scoundrels, Nova Twins, Sons, Dorey The Wise, Bless, Family Jools, Kid Kapichi, The Voodoo Bats, Bare Hunter, Satyr Play, Graces, Space Cadet, Din, Jamie Smart, The Rupees, Emilia Quinn, Baby Goliath, The Crew, Sons, The Au Revoirs, Someone Anyone, Only Sun, Billionaire, The Llamas, Alibi, Where Fires Are, Wax, Conan Mac

WE-ARE-Z is a four-part French, one-part Anglo-Italian avant-garde rock band bringing carefully coordinated chaos, as inspired by James Brown as they are Talking Heads and Devo.

Nova Twins (recently featured in the Independent with female duos making waves) from South East London and Essex have an intense sound; their music is built on innovation. Amy Love and Georgia South make a fierce, no-holds-barred sound.

Lazytalk is a five piece from London playing an upfront blend of reggae ska and punk; the band has rocked crowds at festivals across the UK and Europe.

Dorey The Wise has released a brace of cracking singles, had airplay from BBC 6Music, BBC Radio 2 and Amazing Radio plus bagged live sessions with BBC Introducing and featured as BBC Introducing Track of the Day, selected as Tunecore’s top ten for Richer Unsigned, and were the House Band for BBC Children in Need The South.

Kid Kapichi combine colossal noise with massive catchy hooks in a supremely exciting live show - recently released single Ice Cream has had repeated airplay from Steve Lamacq on 6music.

The Rupees are a synth rock band from Bristol with a thrilling outburst of upbeat, driving energy. Their unique style is defined by a wall of snarling yet soulful vocals, atmosphere defining synthesizers, thunderous disco rhythms and thick, fuzzy guitars.

The Au Revoirs emerged last summer with a performance at Hyde Park Festival and released debut single Fallen in November.

Graces began by hitting the road with Funeral for a Friend, The Xcerts and Blitz Kids, and played on a series of well-received singles, pricking up the ears of the music press.

Bristol boys Family Jools second single Get Off is a glorious, hazy sound compared to The Band and Gram Parsons, with hints of Northern Soul.

Matilda’s Scoundrels perform aggressive, high energy shows and have supported bands such as the Levellers, Ferocious Dog, the Rumjacks and the Goddamn Gallows. Their unique take on the folk punk genre have led them to play festivals all over the country.

