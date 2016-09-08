Queen guitarist Brian May visits Sussex for concert with West End star

Queen guitarist Brian May will be joining West End star Kerry Ellis for an acoustic performance of their candlelit concert in two Sussex towns later this year.

Their Candlelit Christmas Tour kicks off on December 7 in Dorking, with the final date on December 23 in Guildford.

They will appear at Worthing Assembly Hall on Thursday December 8 and Eastbourne Congress Theatre on Thursday December 22.

The concerts mark the pair’s sixth tour together since their first ‘Anthems’ shows in 2011, which they performed on the release of Kerry’s first album, produced by Brian.

May comes hot from a hugely impactful Queen tour of festivals throughout Europe this summer, including a performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, which the organiser himself has called the greatest performance in the Festival’s history.

And by the time Ellis and May embark on their Christmas tour, the now widely critically acclaimed combination of Queen and Adam Lambert will have extended their tour de force in Asia.

Ellis in the meantime has consolidated her huge reputation in the world of Musical Theatre.

She stands as one of the all-time most lauded Elphabas in Wicked, in London and on Broadway, and by December she will have delivered her starring role in the first run of the Off-Broadway hit Murder Ballad in London’s Arts theatre.

This concert tour will feature new songs from the forthcoming second album Anthems II, which the pair have been working on for the last year.