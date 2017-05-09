Outstanding and captivating concert

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday June 1 for an evening of outstanding classical music from favourite composers.

Led by internationally acclaimed conductor Brian Wright - who lives in Bexhill - the orchestra will perform a selection of well-loved works in this exciting and entertaining summer concert.

The varied programme begins with the light-hearted Overture to Rossini’s La Scala di seta, an opera in one act. This lively opener paves the way for Fauré’s more pensive Pavane followed by Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Piano Concerto No.1. The centrepiece of this thrilling concert, Tchaikovsky’s ﬁendish work showcases the soloist’s immense talent, particularly in the show-stopping ﬁnal movement.

Concluding this gripping programme is Dvořák’s joyous Symphony No.8, with its twists and turns which leap from one melody to the next in a captivating and theatrical work, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The performances starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £17-£32, book on www.dlwp.co.uk or 01424 229111.