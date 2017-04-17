Next single and video for Someone/Anyone

Local five-piece Someone/Anyone is at The Printworks next weekend (April 29) for the launch of a new single, but also the filming of a video for it, which supporters and friends have chance to be part of.

Someone/Anyone is gaining a large following despite only having three official singles under their belt. Harry Osborne’s impassioned vocals sweep over an audience whether it’s in the jazzy spirit of Feel or the easing Awake featuring Poppy Prescott. Someone/Anyone’s lyrics are not sugar-coated but they’re never harsh, and their fans vary from those ready to dance to those tuned into the expressive work.

The band is made up of Harry on vocals and guitar, Charlie Cooper on drums, Jamie Thomas on bass, Daniel McConkey playing saxophone and Joe Thomas on keyboard and backing vocals.

Harry said of the upcoming event: “We’ve got some great bands playing with us - Cosmic Strip and Nathan Martin Band. We also have something different planned. As well as headlining the show we’ll be playing an acoustic slot at the beginning of our show, with the piano versions of the songs.

Our new single is finally here. We will be celebrating and shooting the video at the gig. So be there for a chance of being in our video and partying with us!”

The band is also working on a new song in the studio with the “amazing” Poppy Prescott called Green And The Neon. Harry added: “Our aim is to take our music, and share it with as many people as we can. We love the process of writing, and making the work, with a real passion. Making our music something different is key for us. The new material offers what we feel is our best work...our new single – This Is Getting Late shows a different side to us.”

