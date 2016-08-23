Musicians talk at Kino ahead of improvised gig

The Kino-Teatr in Norman Road is to host a new radio show/podcast recording featuring musicians many of us have grown up with.

They are Mark Bedford (Madness), Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey) and Simon Charterton (Higsons) - collectively The Near Jazz Experience. Alongside special guest musicians Steve Finnerty (Alabama 3) and Rhoda Dakar (Special AKA) they will discuss what it’s like to be a musician.

This will be on September 15 at 7.30-10.30pm and followed by an improvised performance. Tickets £5.

The NJE started playing together in 2010 and do a monthly gig at the Indo Bar in Whitechapel performing improvised funk. Steve and Mark “do a funky or krautrock style groove” and Terry plays two or three saxes over the top.

Mark commented: “The idea behind Tongue & Groove is to get musicians to reveal what it is actually like to be a musician. A simple premise but one that still needs to be explored. When we hear from bands these days, they are mainly promoting an album, a tour or even a fragrance. We want to know about the anxieties, the strange gigs and the bizarre situations. With this comes dark humour and good stories.

“The show started on the arts radio station, Resonance FM, with me, Terry Edwards and Simon Charterton (who have been in the music business since the end of the 70s).

“We would invite a guest in and have them share their experience. We wanted to replicate, in a way, what musicians talk about when they are amongst one another and sitting around a table, in the pub.

The Kino is a perfect place to put this event on. It’s a great setting with a good atmosphere and is a fantastic venue/meeting place for St Leonards – it also allows us to play some music.

“To end the show we are going join together and play something. Something undecided – something unplanned. We’re really looking forward to it.”

