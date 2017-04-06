Mozart magic at the White Rock

Spectacular costumes and stunning performances are assured when Opera South East bring Mozart’s fantastical opera The Magic Flute to the White Rock Theatre this weekend (April 7, 8).

Hastings based Opera South East made a big impression with earlier productions and has a reputation for bringing together enthusiastic local amateurs with established professionals to provide a unique opportunity for singers of all ages and backgrounds to experience the thrill of opera performance with a full orchestra. Singers who have worked with the company in the last few years have gone on to perform at the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne, ENO, Scottish Opera, Grange Park and the National Theatre.

The Magic Flute is a wonderful tale of good versus evil with larger than life characters, which aims to show the majestic power of art and music. Unusually for opera it contains spoken dialogue and is the perfect operatic introduction for children.

Local school children feature in the cast.

Tickets from the White Rock Theatre are £20, £16 and £12. Concessions £2 off. Accompanied children under 16 are free.

