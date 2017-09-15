Monthly jazz night at the Stade features in-demand sextet

Hexagonal, an acclaimed jazz sextet will perform next Tuesday (September 19) at the Jazz Hastings monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

The weekend after their Hastings appearance, they will be headlining at the prestigious Scarborough Jazz Festival. Then next month they will be one of the major attractions at the Herts Jazz Festival.

That concert will be recorded by BBC Radio 3 for broadcast later in the year.

The group first came together in 2016 to play the music of the late, great South African composer and multi-instrumentalist Bheki Mseleku.

They’ve now added pieces by McCoy Tyner and some compositions of their own to their repertoire.

The band features some of the best jazz musicians around. Saxophonist and composer Jason Yarde has worked with some of the great names in jazz, including McCoy Tyner, Andrew Hill and Jack DeJohnette. New Zealand born tenor saxophonist Greg Heath has worked with a wide range of musicians including Dr John, Maceo Parker, Mica Paris, Van Morrison and Joan Armatrading. Pianist John Donaldson began playing jazz as part of the Cambridge Modern Jazz Club’s rhythm section. He spent time in California playing with some of America’s leading jazz musicians.

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start.