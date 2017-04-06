Marley tribute at the White Rock

The reggae legend that was Bob Marley lives on in a spectacular tribute at the White Rock Theatre on Friday April 14 at 7.30pm.

Hits such as One Love; No Woman, No Cry; Three Little Birds and Jamming will be brought to life by a talented cast that has performed with Desmond Decker, Dennis Brown, The Mighty Diamonds, Errol Dunkley and Burning Spear,

They are promising a ‘legendary night of happy vibes.’

Tickets are £22.50. Call call 01424 462288 or book online.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.