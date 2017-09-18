Launching first UK tour with gig for Rye Arts Fest

One of the greatest fingerstyle blues guitarists in the world, Ari Eisinger, will be launching his nine date British Isles tour at the Rye Arts Festival.

Ari will be performing at the Rye Community Centre next weekend, on Saturday September 30 starting at 8pm.

From Philadelphia, USA, he is a world-renowned acclaimed performer of 1920’s and 1930’s country blues and ragtime guitar, known for his authentic approach. His incredible solo acoustic guitar style has been described as “sounding like four people playing at once.”

Even though he is familiar to music fans and guitarists across the globe it is extremely rare for Ari to give concerts across the Atlantic – in fact this concert in Rye will be part of his first ever full-length tour of the British Isles. He will be performing a string of dates in England, Scotland and the Isle of Man, from September 30 to October 11.

Ari said: “I am delighted to be launching the tour at the 46th annual Rye Arts Festival. It is wonderful to be part of such a diverse lineup of events and I am really looking forward to visiting this picturesque town for the first time.”

Ari has previously toured the United States, sharing the bill with some of the great names in the history of fingerpicking guitar – Taj Mahal, Dave Van Ronk (an inspiration for the hit Coen Brothers film Inside Lllewyn Davis) and the legendary Doc Watson. He has also performed on stage with blues hero John Jackson.

Ari is known for his two superb solo albums You Don’t Understand and That Will Never Happen No More and for a hugely popular series of tuition DVDs for Stefan Grossman’s Guitar Workshop on the playing of blues legends Blind Blake, Blind Boy Fuller, Lonnie Johnson and Blind Lemon Jefferson.

He has also been an expert tutor at music camps on both sides of the Atlantic including Blues Week in the UK.

The British Isles tour will feature Ari Eisinger solo in concert with special guests Blue John and Dr Phil. Blue John (John Gregory) will also be hosting an acoustic guitar workshop earlier in the day (3pm at the Rye Community Centre) and Dr Phil (Phil Ratcliffe), author of the acclaimed biography Mississippi John Hurt, His Life, His Times, His Blues, will be giving a talk about Mississippi John Hurt.

Dr Phil (vocals/guitar/bass) is a name well known to country blues fans worldwide as the author of the acclaimed biography Mississippi John Hurt: His Life, His Times, His Blues. Dr Phil is also a radio broadcaster and a songster and musician in his own right – specialising in the music of the Deep South – and has opened for Georgia blues musician Kent Duchaine and blues and roots music duo Joe Filisko.

The final major event of Rye Arts Festival will be held the following day, with Austentatious at Rye Community Centre from 5pm. Austentatious comes fresh from six sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, a month in London’s Leicester Square, and a BBC R4 special to mark the bicentenary of Austen’s death, and is an improvised play. Tickets £15 from ryeartsfestival.co.uk.