Jesus and Mary Chain at DLWP

Seminal Scottish alternative rock band, The Jesus and Mary Chain are set to end an eagerly-awaited tour in Bexhill next April.

Few bands have had such a huge effect on musical culture as The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Their attitude alone, dressed in black, angry with the world, playing short sets drenched in feedback, set the bench mark in the post Sex Pistols music scene of London.

They were swiftly adopted as darlings of the music press and their debut album Psychocandy would go on to change the course of popular music.

With strong Velvet Underground influences and a despondent but melodic wall of noise, they went on to become the inspiration for such critically acclaimed bands such as My Bloody Valentine in the early 90s.

After a succession of break ups brothers Jim and William Reid reformed the band in 2007 and have become intermittent performers, with festival appearances across the world, and a UK and US tour in 2015 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Psychocandy.

The latest tour of UK and Ireland will promote Damage and Joy, their first new album since 1998, which is due to be released in March.