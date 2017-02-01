Jazz Hastings to host top names

Hastings jazz legend Liane Carroll will be taking centre stage at this month’s Jazz Hastings session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on The Stade next Tuesday, February 7.

She will be playing with a trio led by her long-standing friend and collaborator, Malcolm Edmonstone. Malcolm and Liane have been working together since 2011.

Together they have produced concerts with choir and jazz orchestra and in 2015 he featured as pianist and arranger on some tracks of her award-winning CD Seaside.

Last year Malcolm made his BBC Proms debut directing the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland Jazz Orchestra and Choir in his own arrangements for Liane Carroll and Iain Ballamy.

He’s had a virtuoso musical career. On live television he has accompanied stars like Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett. He has recorded with singers as diverse as Cliff Richard, Robin Gibb, Donny Osmond, Bruce Forsyth, Tony Christie and Madeleine Bell. And he worked as pianist and arranger with Musical Director Laurie Holloway on the first three series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But jazz remains at the centre of his work. As an arranger he’s written large scale projects for Mike Walker, Claire Martin, Ian Shaw and Jacqui Dankworth, as well as Liane and Iain Ballamy.

He’s also committed to teaching the music he loves. He is Head of Jazz at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Director of Jazz for NYOS (The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland).

On drums will be Brighton-based Milo Fell, who has been described in the jazz press as “a musician who plays drums rather than a drummer.” He’s played with a huge variety of jazz musicians in the UK and across Europe and he too has a Strictly connection.

From 2010 to 2013 he played in the West End and toured with the dance show Midnight Tango featuring Vincent and Flavia from the hit dance show.

Last but never least, on base will be Liane’s husband Roger Carey, with whom everyone who has ever been to Jazz Hastings will be very familiar. He’s one of the stalwarts who run the club.

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets will be £10 on the door.