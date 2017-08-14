Jake Bugg gig at DLWP as part of new album tour

Jake Bugg has announced a series of intimate gigs to promote new album Hearts That Strain and will be performing his solo acoustic set at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Tickets for the gig on Wednesday November 22 cost £22.50 and are on sale via box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Bugg’s latest album was recorded in Nashville and is released on September 1 on Virgin EMI - the first taste of this is the breezy single How Soon The Dawn, a collaboration with Dan Auerbach.

He has been working with Grammy Award winning producer David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney plus some of the best players in current popular music. As part of American Sound Studio’s legendary house band The Memphis Boys, Gene Chrisman and Bobby Woods added their expertise to such pivotal records as Dusty In Memphis, In The Ghetto, Suspicious Minds and Dark End Of The Street, cutting their teeth in sessions with Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick.

“They’re old guys but they’re amazing,” Jake commented. “It was ten to five and then that’s it. They’d pack up and we’d done two or three tunes. It was a mad vibe being from England and meeting these absolute legends and then cutting some tracks with them.”

Alongside the single Dan Auerbach also played on shuffling rockabilly get-down I Can Burn Alone and In The Event Of My Demise, while rising star Noah Cyrus (younger sister of Miley) shares the vocals on one of the album’s stand out moments, Waiting.

As ever, Jake’s writing and singing shine on Hearts That Strain. There’s a common thread running through its 11 songs, each one a gem waiting to be discovered.

Still only 23, Jake’s most recent album was last years acclaimed On My One, and it followed two multiplatinum selling albums his breakthrough self-titled debut which was released in 2012 and Shang ri La.