Invention and creativity of amazing singer songwriter

Next Friday (Jan 27) sees Trash’d at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards with an astonishing performance from Thomas Truax at 7.30pm.

He returns to Trash Cannes to headline with support from Gadzooks! and the Kamo Quartet.

Since the year 2000 Thomas has been traveling the world performing with his evolving repertoire of bizarre self-made instruments, including a motorized drum machine made of bike wheels, a pimped-up Dr Seuss-ian gramophone, and his venerable resonator guitar ‘Hank’. Time Out magazine has dubbed him “the king of home-made instruments” while Splendid magazine called him “one of the five or ten best singer/songwriters in the world that you’ve never heard of.”​ Truax crafts rich, evocative songs about insects, trees, technology, and a lifelong obsession with things lunar. Notable supporters and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker and the late author Terry Pratchett. ​Tickets £10.

