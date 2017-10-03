Internationally acclaimed artists with jazz legend

True jazz legend New York-born bass guitarist Jimmy Haslip will be making a guest appearance next Tuesday (October 10) at the Jazz Hastings monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

Haslip was a co-founder and long-serving member of trailblazing modern jazz group The Yellowjackets which also featured guitarist Robben Ford and keyboard player Russell Ferrante. During Haslip’s time with the band they were nominated for a Grammy 17 times and won twice.

Jimmy will be performing with the Meier-Budjana Band, a collection of acclaimed and international musicians as much at home with rock as they are with jazz.

Guitarist Nicolas Meier was born in Switzerland but now lives in the UK. His jazz guitar style reflects a wide range of influences but he has also spent years touring the world extensively as a member of the Jeff Beck group.

Fellow guitarist and songwriter Dewa Budjana has been leading his own band Gigi in his native Indonesia for more than 20 years, packing out huge venues and selling millions of albums. His playing combines not only jazz and rock but also traditional Balinese music.

On drums will be Israeli-born Asaf Sirkis, whose delicate and probing playing places dynamics on an equal footing with time keeping. He and Nicolas Meier have been playing together over 15 years.

Completing this all-star line up on flute is Saat Syah. Originally from Borneo, he is now one of Indonesia’s most sought after session musicians. His playing on custom-made bamboo suling flutes can be both eloquent and charming.

Doors at the Angling Association open at 7.45 for an 8.30pm start. Admission is £10 on the door.