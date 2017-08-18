How Reece’s music will fly high in Eastbourne airshow

St Leonards musician Reece Burton is thrilled to be performing three songs live during Eastbourne Airbourne this weekend.
Reece commented: “It’s really exciting. I was recently asked to play for local radio station Sharpe FM at Eastbourne air display on August 19, which was a thrill. I grew up in Hastings and have been playing the music scene for some time now; my influences are Elliott Smith, Bill Ryder Jones and Sandre Lerche, to name a few.”
He describes his music as easy listening acoustic pop which is lyrically upbeat with strong melody and powerful vocal.
The singer songwriter has just returned from Germany after a one month tour which was “great fun” and Reece says he learned “a lot” from the experience. He said: “I played four venues in Dussledorf and I was backing for different band acts. I’ve been writing songs for about six years; I was in a cover band for long time and got fed up with doing other people’s songs.”
