Homegrown talent at popular jazz gig

Later this month a homegrown talent will perform at the popular jazz night at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association

The Benn Clatworthy Quintet with Neil Yates, features Benn Clatworthy: sax, Neil Yates: trumpet, John Donaldson: piano, Simon Thorpe: bass and Rod Youngs on drums will take to the stage on Tuesday September 22 .

Born in Hastings in 1955, but raised in south London, tenor saxophonist Benn Clatworthy took lessons at nineteen, from Ronnie Scott, who recommended him to the Berklee College of Music, Boston.

Now resident in Los Angeles, Clatworthy has been a regular in clubs there for two decades, and has worked with artists such as Cedar Walton, Lionel Hampton, Johnny ‘Hammond’ Smith and Jimmy Cleveland and Horace Silver to name a few and has been variously described by the L.A. Times as a ‘master player’ - ‘sublime’ - ‘brilliant’.

The incredible Neil Yates is one of our top call trumpet players working with artists as diverse as Pete King, Jazz Jamaica All stars, Alison Moyet, Robbie Williams and Kate Rusby. He stepped out into the professional music business in 1991, as a London-based jazz trumpeter working most notably for the BBC Big Band and Johnny Dankworth Orchestra.

He moved on to higher profile session musician work in 1994, performing and recording with The Brand New Heavies, Supergrass, Black Grape, Lighthouse Family, Alison Moyet, Will Young, Raw Stylus, Suggs, Matt Bianco and Robbie Williams.

Both Neil and tonight’s top U.S. drummer Rod Youngs make their Jazz Hastings debuts.

A native of Washington, D.C., Rod’s consummate musicianship has garnered him a wide variety of work from concerts to recording sessions for radio, TV and film. He has performed/recorded with a formidable array of artists including, Lee Konitz, Jon Hendricks, Gil Scott-Heron, Hugh Masekela, Natalie Cole, Mica Paris, Denys Baptiste, Abdullah Ibrahim, Julian Joseph, Courtney Pine, Ronnie Laws, Jazz Jamaica All Stars, and David Murray.

At the East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade, Hastings TN34 3FJ - Located near the Jerwood Gallery by the Lifeboat Station

Doors open 7:45pm for 8:30pm start. Disabled access. Tickets are £10 on the door. For further go tojazzhastings.co.uk

