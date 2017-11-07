Harmony One in fundraiser for Hastings Pier

Harmony One, led by Debbie Warren, will perform a programme of beautiful music inspired by the ever changing seasons.

Expect soaring melodies, strong harmonies and an interesting selection of choral music written by contemporary composers. Works being performed include songs by Bob Chilcott, Canadian composer Sarah Quartel and a choral song cycle by American composer Andy Beck for female voices, piano and string quartet. For this, Harmony One are being joined by the De La Warr String Quartet and Helen Ridout on piano.

The musical items will be interspersed with original poetry written and read by local poets from the Hastings Stanza. All proceeds are going to the Hastings Pier Charity. A Song For All Seasons will be at St Clements Church on Friday November 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Tourist Information on 01424 451111 as well as on the door.

Harmony One is an all female vocal harmony group established in 2015. Under the leadership of Debbie, the ladies have earned a reputation for beautiful singing, interesting arrangements and strong harmonies. They are as likely to be singing traditional sea-faring songs at the Hastings fish festivals, as be on the concert platform performing newly written music. They also like to get involved with the community and raise money for local charities. This year they have performed at a fund raiser for the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat, sung at an open day for the Bohemia Walled Garden, given a lunchtime concert for Holy Trinity Church and taken part in The Big Sing for St Michael’s Hospice as well as supporting the Snowflake Project. For more information about Harmony One visit www.harmonyonemusic.com