Graceland hits thirty years on

Thirty years after its release, the iconic Paul Simon’s Graceland album will be performed in its entirety by the London African Gospel Choir.

They will bring this amazing celebration of what became a fixture in everyone’s music collection to the DLWP on Saturday October 28. 17 members of the London African Gospel Choir, backed by the LAGC’s excellent band, will perform their own powerful twist on the Graceland album from start to finish.

After coming across a bootleg cassette of South African township music in the early 80s, Paul Simon was totally smitten by the infectious and irresistible rhythms he encountered. He travelled to Johannesburg, spending two weeks there, recording with the cream of South African musicians.

That epic session went on to form the basis of Simon’s most commercially successful album ever which won Grammys in both 1987 and 1988, shifting five million copies in the US and another 2.5 million copies in the UK alone. The Graceland album spawned hit singles such as Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes and You Can Call Me Al.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets cost £19 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.