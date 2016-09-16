Gary will rock you in exciting Queen tribute act

Gary Mullen and The Works prepare to rock Hastings on Saturday 1 October with One Night of Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the shows history. The record of 864,838 votes was more than twice that of the runner-up.

Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed a band The Works, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen.

Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. The outfit have also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd of 40,000.

Gary was personally invited by Brian May to attend the Queen & Paul Rodgers show in Cardiff and was thrilled to be introduced to Brian backstage after the show. For the first time in Gary’s life he was left speechless by the great man.

He has recorded various voiceovers for radio, television and computer games. He has recorded an album of original material with long term song writing partner Barry Kelly called “Blood,Sweat and Beers” which is available to purchase on iTunes.

Gary keeps himself in shape by lifting weights on the road and also enjoys practising yoga. When he does get time off Gary enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

