Early music festival launch at Opus Theatre in Hastings

Violinist Jane Gordon is launching a new classical music festival in Hastings, with the intention of bringing world class international musicians into the area to perform concerts at Opus Theatre and Kino Teatr.

The festival theme, Sound of Times, traces classical music back through time, from Beethoven to Bach and beyond into Medieval times.

Janes own ensemble, the critically acclaimed Rautio Piano Trio will open the festival on Friday November 24 at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road. They have played on BBC R3 and widely appeared in the international press. Their programme will include the overture from The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s Divertimento in B flat for Piano Trio, Haydn’s Gipsy Rondo Trio and Beethoven’s Op.70/2.

Rising opera star Charlotte Beament headlines on November 25 at Opus Theatre, singing with international ensemble from Glyndebourne’s Orchestra of the Age of Enlighenment.

Medieval ensemble from Brighton’s Early Music Festival close the weekend on November 26 at Kino Teatr.

Open rehearsals and special pre-concert ‘artist in conversation’ events invite people to hear from the performers about their music and why some of the best loved classical music has stood the test of time.

Jane Gordon had her 300 year old violin stolen from a London train last summer, sparking worldwide media coverage. On its recovery, she gave interviews about a string player’s unique relationship with their instrument. Hear the fascinating story about how she recovered the violin and playing some of the world’s most famous violins, from Stradivarius to contemporary instruments.