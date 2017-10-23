Dublin’s latest folk superstar Daoiri Farrell playing live gig in Hastings

Dublin’s newest folk star Daoiri Farrell is heading this way for live performance at Hastings’ St Mary In The Castle on November 9.

Daoiri is described as the next superstar in his field; he has filled the Royal Albert Hall and is already winning prestigious awards, including two recent BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

A former electrician changed his profession relativley recently, traditional singer and bouzouki player Daoirí (pronounced Derry) was described by Irish folk legend Dónal Lunny as “one of the most important traditional singers to emerge in the last decade.”

The only truly musical person in his family, Daoiri didn’t grow up with an instrument in his hand and only gained an interest in music when he was about 13.

However he was mesmerised the first time he saw Christy Moore on TV. He commented: “I remember watching Christy performing on his own and I told my dad that I would love to be able to do something like that – to just own the stage and have the audience in the palm of your hand.”

This inspired him to go out and buy himself a bodhran and he spent a few years playing in pubs and clubs around Dublin.

But he soon had to put the brakes on his music as he opted to become an electrician, a job he held for ten years.

Daoiri admits that he thoroughly enjoyed this work but the call of traditional Irish music made it clear that he was meant to be following a different path.

But instead of simply returning to the scene in Dublin, he gained a formal education in his passion. He started out at Ballyfermont College where he studied for a Diploma in Irish Traditional Music, then studied for two years in Dundalk, Co. Louth, where he gained a degree in Applied Music under the mentorship of Len Graham.

He then completed his formal musical education at the University of Limerick, leaving with a Masters in Irish Traditional Performance Music.

He finally launched his live solo career at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections in January 2016 and hasn’t looked back since, releasing his album True Born Irishman in October last year to huge acclaim. Tickets £10 from www.musicglue.com.