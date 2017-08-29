Don’t miss further gigs Down The Line with top musicians

The Down The Line tour is headed this way featuring not one but two Jools Holland saxophonists.

This month the towns of Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings are each set for a night of top class Hammond Organ jazz and funk groove.

The Drawtones and The Deptford Rivieras both include stunning Jools Holland saxophonists Derek Nash and Phil Veacock, who come fresh from Glastonbury.

The show will feature the finest musicianship showcasing classic Hammond tracks from artists such as Jimmy Smith, George Benson, Miles Davis and many more. Some original compositions will also feature in the programme.

Eastbourne music fans will know The Drawtones which is made up of Rod Pooley on Hammond organ/keys, Andy Williams on guitar, Simon Brewin playing bass and Jessica Dann on drums. Their special guest is Derek Nash playing saxophone. The Deptford Rivieras are Gary Baldwin playing Hammond organ, Alan Savage on drums, with Phil Veacock guesting on saxophone.

The tour kicks off at The Komedia Brighton on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday September 22 at 8pm, and ends up at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Saturday September 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £15, concs £12, book for Brighton on 0845 293 8480, Eastbourne on 0843 289 1980, and Hastings on 01424 451111.