Don’t miss amazing performance at DLWP from folk music’s finest

Famous fiddle player Peter Knight’s departure from folk-rock pioneers Steeleye Span at the end of 2013 has enabled him to turn his full attention to his trio, Gigspanner, in the process establishing a reputation as one of the most genuinely ground-breaking forces on the British folk scene.

These talented musicians take self-penned material along with music rooted in the British Isles and with the flick of a bow, a finely chosen chord or slip of a beat, produce richly atmospheric arrangements layered in a wealth of subliminal musical influences “with notes seemingly plucked from the stars and rhythms from the equator.” Peter is joined by Roger Flack on guitar and Sacha Trochet on hand drums and percussion.

Now this awesome line-up - supported by the sublime Liane Carroll - will play at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday September 3 from 6.30pm; tickets cost £20 from DLWP box office on 01424 229111. The event is presented by Bexhill Festival Of The Sea.

Peter - who lives in Hastings - won two Musician Of The Year awards in 2016 on the strength of the Gigspanner album Layers Of Ages, and the album itself featured in several Album Of The Year listings, including The Telegraph, which gave it a rare five star rating.

Layers Of Ages saw Gigspanner blowing the dust from a collection of well-worn traditional songs and tunes, dismantled, reconsidered and put together again to reveal moments of originality and staggering beauty.

It has been played on several BBC folk shows, including Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe show and Radio 3’s World On 3.

Musician, writer and broadcaster Mike Harding said of their performance: “Peter Knight’s Gigspanner were amazing. I can only think of a handful of folk musicians world-wide that have the kind of relationship with their instrument that Peter Knight has: Martin Hayes, Enda Scahill, Mike McGoldrick, John McCusker, Martin Simpson. Many people as they trickled out into the night said that this was one of the best gigs they’d ever been to. I’d agree with that. If you get a quarter of a chance to see them, go – there were people there last night who had traveled many miles to be there.”