Concert in aid of new scanner

A special concert has been arranged to raise awareness of the MRI Scanner appeal for the Conquest Hospital.

The concert will feature jazz musician Mike Hatchard on piano, supported by Chris Barrett on bass guitar and Hugh Alexander playing drums/percussion.

Both Mike and Hugh give performances at the Conquest Hospital on a regular basis as part of the Friends` support to the patients, staff and visitors, and were delighted to accept the invitation by Dr Richard Wray to help with the new MRI Scanner appeal. The concert will take place at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, just across the road from the Conquest, on Saturday February 4 and commence at 7.30pm. The music will be a slightly new take on classical pieces “but jazzed up just to be a bit different.”

Tickets £10 are available from either the Hastings Centre (01424 753322) or the League of Friends Shop, Conquest Hospital.

