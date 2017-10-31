Collabro celebrates successful year with a third major nationwide tour

Following a major sold-out UK tour this year, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro announced venues for their third nationwide tour, and an upcoming live performance at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion is among them.

Performing across some of the UK’s major cities, the 29 date run kicked off in Liverpool at The Philharmonic and will run until Saturday December 2 at Harrogate International Centre.

Collabro is one of the most successful current musical theatre groups. They met in 2014 above a pub in London for their first rehearsal and only a month later went on to rouse the whole of the Hammersmith Apollo into a standing ovation during their first ever public performance of Stars in their first audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

Having won their semi-final heat with over 63% of the votes, they then won the overall competition with one of the biggest majorities ever and subsequently signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco, becoming label mates with the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and Il Divo.

In the two years since the competition, Collabro have released a number one debut album Stars, and their follow up album Act Two peaked at number two in the charts in the summer of 2015. They have performed at the Royal Variety Performance, twice on Britain’s Got Talent including the ten-year grand final compilation of past contestants, and have become enormously successful internationally. Notably, they have performed for over 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions, completing a tour and winning a gold disc award for top international artist alongside Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor. They have also completed two tours of America alongside with a major record deal stateside.

Collabro, now made up of Jamie Lambert, Michael Auger, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave, has already performed to seven million people on Socceraid 2016 to critical appraise and excellent reviews as a four piece.

Support for the DLWP gig on Saturday November 11 comes from Philippa Hannah with special guest Carly Paoli.

Tickets cost £99, £39.50, £29.50, or £19.50 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com