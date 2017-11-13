Christmas sorted by Sam Calver

Local singer Sam Calver promises a Christmas Concert bigger and better than ever at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday December 23. Tickets cost £15.

Sam Calver And Friends - The Do Theys and The Chandeliers - will be performing plenty of his songs along with a classic Christmas set. Sam is well known in our area and has performed to thousands over the last year or so. With the release of new single The Wildcatz, and the promise of more music on the way, Sam is ready to unleash his dynamic, one-of-a-kind sound on the world. Booking at 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com