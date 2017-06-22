Celebrate pier’s rich history and sparkling future

Zooquarium comes to Hastings Pier on Saturday July 15 billed as “a great festival without the mud” and has a lineup to dazzle even the crowd at Worthy Farm.

Headlined by Rat Boy, and featuring some 30 other artists, bands and DJs, such as We Are Z, Dorey The Wise, Alibi, Marie White, Dr Savage, Billionaire and Jamie Smart, Zooquarium promises to be both a colourful continuation of the pier’s rich musical legacy and a promise of things to come.

The reborn Hastings Pier is drenched in musical folklore and back in the day hosted everyone from Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd, to The Clash, Sex Pistols and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

A year after its relaunch, Zooquarium aims to attract music lovers to the venue from far and wide.

The event is the brain child of Hastings Pier Charity, and its Learning and Education department’s manager Beatrice Rapley said: “Zooquarium festival is being created by and for young people to celebrate the incredible talent of our local under 25-year-olds. We want to showcase emerging musicians and give them a professional platform from which to perform to an audience of thousands on the unique venue that is Hastings Pier. For young people to stand in the spot where Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones played and to be able to support a big star like Rat Boy and say, ‘I did that’, is an inspiring experience. We want young people from East Sussex to know that with hard work and opportunity they can achieve whatever they set their sights on.”

Across four stages the music on display will traverse the thrillingly wide spectrum of contemporary popular music. From indie rock to hip hop via folk and dance music there will be something for everyone.

Tickets cost £15 for the full day and can be purchased from www.zooquariumfestival.com.