British musician is revered as alt country legend

Following the critical success of recent album Nos Da Comrade, Peter Bruntnell brings his band to the Kino-Teatr for an evening of US roots inspired music.

Described by Bob Harris as “the cornerstone of UK Americana,” Pete combined classic songwriting with alt-country and psychedelia since before the ‘Americana’ term was coined.

Bruntnell’s family is originally from Wales but moved to New Zealand when his father was sent to work in Wellington for four years. They returned to the UK when Bruntnell was a year old, and settled in Kingston upon Thames. Bruntnell also lived in Vancouver, Canada, for a time.

In the early 1990s, Bruntnell returned to the UK and formed the band Milkwood, although he soon reverted to solo work and recordings with Matt Backer and Felix Harper as the Peter Bruntnell Combination. He was signed by Almo Sounds, who issued his debut album, Cannibal, in 1995. He recorded a second album for Almo, Camelot in Smithereens (1997), before moving to the Slow River label for his 1999 album Normal for Bridgwater. The album helped to establish Bruntnell with American audiences - it was recorded with the help of musicians from Son Volt, a band with whom he has toured regularly. In 2013, Loose Music released Peter Bruntnell’s Retrospective album, featuring music from all Peter’s albums to date. The album was preceded by a single and accompanying video of a re-recording of the song Played Out featuring Rumer.

In support, local hero Roberto Picazo brings his Southern Soul stylings back for a welcome return to the venue.

Tickets £10 from Kino-Teatr box office and online from Ticketsource.