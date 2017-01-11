Blend of familiar classics and new music from Polo

The Hastings Sinfonia will be performing on Saturday January 28 at 7.30pm at St John the Evangelist Church, Brittany Road, in St Leonards.

Members are “very pleased” to be performing the much loved Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 (First Movement) with Howard Southern on piano. The programme will aslo include Wagner’s Die Meistersinger Overture, Khachaturian’s Masquerade Waltz, Coate’s Dambusters March and the Finale of Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

There will be opera highlights from Tosca, The Marriage Of Figaro and Madam Butterfly

In addition there will be two premieres of exciting new works by local composer Polo Piatti. Tango Solitaire is an atmospheric piece for piano and orchestra inspired by Polo from the home of the Tango - La Boca in Buenos Aires - as well as an aria from Polo Piatti’s new opera Mata Hari sung by local soprano Thomasin Trezise.

For the full programme www.hastingssinfonia.com

The Hastings Sinfonia consists of local professional and talented amateur musicians, who meet twice a month throughout the year. Apart from artistic director Polo, there is the conductor who is opera specialist Derek Carden, and leader is local professional violinist and teacher Peter Fields. The Hastings Sinfonia has built a reputation and loyal following for performing popular well-known classics together with some exciting new works giving a balanced programme suitable for everyone. This is a friendly inclusive orchestra that values its members, our rehearsals are always enjoyable.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 at the door, but children under the age of 16 are free (ticket required). Tickets are available from the Tourist Information Office, Aquila House, Hastings, or TicketSource on the booking line 0333 6663366 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastingssinfonia.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.