Bexhill Festival of Music progammes

Bexhill Festival of Music 2017 programmes are now available at various locations throughout Bexhill - including No.48 Devonshire Road and the De La Warr Pavilion.

As well as numerous events at local venues happening throughout June, the programme features three major events; The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Symphonic Summer Concert at 7.30pm on June 1 at the De La Warr Pavilion with local conductor Brian Wright and piano soloist Alex Panfilov; Internationally renowned guitarist Richard Durrant’s StringHenge acoustic concert, featuring music inspired by the British Isles at 7.30pm on June 30 at St Peter’s Church, Old Town Bexhill; Last Night of the Bexhill Proms at 7.30pm on July 2 at the De La Warr Pavilion, with The Sussex Concert Orchestra, conductor Kenneth Roberts, the Bexhill Festival Choir led by Lorraine Barry and featuring soloists Thomasin Trezise (from Glyndebourne) and Carl Donahue. Come along and wave your flags and sing all the prom favourites. Tickets for these three events are on sale at the De La Warr Pavilion Box office.