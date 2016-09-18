Award-winning blues act visits Battle venue

Mrs Yarringtons, based at the Senlac Inn, Battle reopens her doors for the autumn on Tueday and features genre defying Red Dirt Skinners.

​I​n 2013 the​y became the first band in history to succeed at both the British Blues and the British Country Music awards.

Their audiences always describe them as ‘refreshingly different’. Drawing on influences from folk, country, blues, americana, jazz and everything between, the Red Dirt Skinners’ sound is instantly recognisable, comfortably blending exceptional, almost telepathic, harmonies with the unique instrumentation of soprano saxophone and acoustic guitar, audiences fall in love with the Skinners sound.

The band has performed ll over the UK, Europe and now Canada.

Sarah Skinner has been classically trained on the clarinet from about the age of six and progressed through the grades before switching to the saxophone.

After winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the British Blues Awards in 2014, Sarah became the first female artist to be endorsed by Trevor James Saxophones.

Husband Rob Skinner grew up with a father who played bass guitar, and a grandmother who taught piano. As a young teen, he turned to the guitar, but still plays many other instruments.

Also having worked in bands since a young age, Rob brings the occasional rocky influence to the band.

Rob and Sarah write all their material together with Sarah focussing on lyrics and Rob adding his extensive music theory knowledge.

They have produced five critically acclaimed albums albums. Ticket are priced £12 and are available from www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454