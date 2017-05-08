Audiences wowed by sheer talent in Variety Spectacular

What is the best thing to come out of Hastings? Some say the A21, but I say, without hesitation, the Variety Spectacular by The Hastings Stage Studio.

The Studio is run by professional stalwarts John and Vanessa Pohlhammer who are to song and dance what Gareth Malone is to choirs. Their particular brand of alchemy is to take a large group of performers, of all ages and abilities, and transform them into a dazzling, song-belting, tap-dancing troupe that brought the house down at The White Rock Theatre last Thursday and Friday.

Hastings Stage Studio variety spectacular

In these politically uncertain times, I defy even a tone-deaf old mugwump not to come out of the theatre uplifted and entertained by this heart-warming show.

There were some wonderful big production numbers including the orphanage scene from Annie the musical, a Sister Act 2 gospel ensemble, Footloose, Me Ol’ Bamboo, and my personal favourite, a fast Charleston.

The highly expressive modern dance in Human, complicated hip-hop moves in Sorry and funky acrobatics in We Came to Play brought us the best of current dance styles. The finale was the gravity-defying Lord of the Dance, which had us all clapping and cheering our way out of the theatre.

The costumes and choreography defied belief, let alone the sheer logistics of moving that number of people on and off the stage.

Hastings Stage Studio Zorro

Another unmistakable highlight was the father-and-son duo of John and Brandon Pohlhammer, recently featured stealing the nation’s hearts and garnering the judges’ accolades on Britain’s Got Talent. It was a joy to see their full Me And My Shadow routine which was poignant and dance-perfect, as well as a brand new fast and exciting tap duet to one of Jay Kay’s funky hits, replete with innovative moves reminiscent of both Michael Jackson and Gene Kelly. I’m putting my money on these two, and so should you, at the bookies as well as supporting this local talent on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And let it be remembered that we saw them first, right here in Hastings!

If you or anyone you know has ever felt the inkling to sing, dance or act, I urge you to buy, borrow, or beg for some dance shoes and get on down to The Hastings Studio Studio. There you will learn skills that will be with you for the rest of your life. The discipline of rehearsing and working in a team, singing in harmony, moving in perfect rhythm, as well as ‘tripping the light fantastic’ in front of a gob-smacked audience will blow your mind. It was a joy to see the exuberance and skill of this young and talented cast. Well done!

If you missed the show, let me tell you that next year celebrates 50 years of The Hastings Stage Studio and who knows what they will have in store for us? You don’t need to go to the West End. This time next year head on down to the White Rock Theatre. I can’t wait. See you there. By Bertie Pearce.