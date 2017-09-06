An extraordinary concert featuring two exceptional pianists

Two exceptional pianists are set to play one of the technologically most advanced pianos in the world in one day at the Opus Theatre this coming Saturday (September 9 .

Russian virtuoso Anton Lyakhovsky will take the Hastings stage at 3pm and at 7pm he will be followed by British prodigy Oliver Poole.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Both pianists will be inaugurating one of the most technologically advanced instruments in the world, officially baptized as the ‘Phoenix Opus’.

“Anton Lyakhovsky was born in St Petersburg and studied piano as a small child and was numerous awards at many international piano competitions in Russia, the United Kingdom and in the United States.

“He has performed around the world including London’s South Bank and Barbican Hall, around continental Europe and the United States.

“He is a very serious and dedicated musician whose interpretations of classical works has won him an international audience.

“On this occasion, Anton will play wonderfull romantic works by Robert Schumann & Sergei Rachmaninoff.

“Oliver Poole also started piano as a child, becoming the youngest winner of the EPTA trophy as the most promising young pianist in Europe, at the age of seven and then at eight he studied at the Royal College of Music in London.

“He has worked closely with the St Petersburg Philharmonic, where he was hailed as a 21st century Rubinstein.

“Oliver has played at international concert halls including a sold-out concerts including the Royal Albert Hall.

“He believes in making the world a better place through music, and is described as having an electrifying and flamboyant stage presence.

“On Saturday Oliver will play a varied programme including great works J.S.Bach, Richard Wagner and George Gershwin.

Tickets for both recitals are available at Hastings Tourist Office, the venue’s website: opustheatre.co.uk, and at the Opus Theatre - 24-25Cambridge Road.