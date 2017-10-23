All shades of blues make for a classy end to arts festival

Walklate and Fuschi is an electric blues duo whose performance is high in intensity and energy; although there is just two people on stage, they sound like a 10 piece blues band.

The pair will play for Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at the Senlac Inn in Battle on Tuesday October 31 from 8pm. The two bluesmen have different cultural backgrounds but when it comes to play the blues, they speak the same language. Mat Walklate and Sicilian blues guitarist and singer Paolo Fuschi met in Manchester in 2014. United by a love of all styles of blues from the 1950’s onwards, they play a diverse, dynamic set illustrating their passion for the music but allowing each others’ instrumental, vocal and improvisational qualities to shine. They both bring a wealth of influences and musical experience to the table. With support from local singer songwriter Lily Romona, Walklate and Fuschi will provide a classy finish to Battle Festival. Tickets £12 from www.mrys.co.uk or 07794821454