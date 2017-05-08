Acclaimed artist wows the crowd at Robertsbridge

Another star performance dazzled Robertsbridge Jazz Club this week when Benn Clatworthy paid a visit during his short tour of the UK.

Benn, though born in England, has been living in Los Angeles since 1980 where he studied saxophone, flute, and clarinet with Phil Sobel.

In the late 80’s he was recommended for Horace Silver’s band; Horace in turn introduced Benn to Discovery Records resulting in his first CD release as a leader.

Benn’s outrageous humour and stunning playing gave the audience in Robertsbridge a great night’s entertainment.

He was accompanied by local pianist John Donaldson, Simon Thorp on Base and Rod Youngs on drums, all playing their part in giving a packed house - biggest attendance so far - value for money.

Clatworthy studied, worked hard and practiced for many hours every day to reach a high level of accomplishment on tenor sax, soprano sax and flute; he has a reputation on both sides of the Atlantic for playing exciting jazz in the Coltrane/Rollins vein.

London based drummer Rod Youngs on his first visit wowed the audience with his expressive playing. His approach to music is intuitive, emotional and all-embracing but soundly rooted in jazz tradition. Both John and Simon have been regular guests and once again made their presence felt with great solos. The audience could tell that this was not the first time this quartet had played together, the music was tight and their individual performances and harmonization precise. The evening rounded off when Benn played on the flute his version of Victor Young’s You’re A Weaver Of Dreams.

The next date to put in the diary is May 11 when Mike Hext will be joined by Rob Leake (Sax) John Horler (Piano), Paul Kimber (Bass) and Pete Beament on Drums. Tickets £10 on the door at Robertsbridge Village Hall. By Neil Garrett.