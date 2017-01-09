A mesmerising mix of lushly constructed soul and folk

Coming later this month to Hastings is ambient soul and folk rock from The Breath.

The band plays at St Mary In The Castle on Thursday January 26.

Born out of Manchester’s music scene, The Breath is the new project of former Cinematic Orchestra guitarist Stuart McCallum and singer and lyricist Ríoghnach Connolly. Along with McCallum’s fellow Cinematic alumni, pianist John Ellis and drummer Luke Flowers, The Breath mix Irish folk influences with mesmerising guitar riffs, anthemic themes and powerful hooks. Building on McCallum’s distinctive soundscapes, Connolly’s immensely powerful and soulful vocals deliver epic, lush and powerfully raw songs that are hypnotic and heart-achingly beautiful in equal measure.

Occupying an intriguing space somewhere between anthemic rock, chilled ambient and nu-jazz, McCallum’s music allows Connolly to draw on her Irish folk influences with songs of birth and death, social struggle, motherhood and broken hearts. All delivered with a compelling emotional honesty and raw urgency against McCallum’s sublime electronic textures.

Mojo Magazine has praised their music as “raw, soulful, often mesmeric, richly textured and lushly constructed.”

The Breath’s tour support is from acoustic guitarist Kirk McElhinney whose soulful lyrics and masterful playing has seen him take to the stage with folk legends such as Bert Jansch and Tommy Emmanuel. The great Nitin Sawhney commented: “Kirk’s sound is a melting pot of sonic bliss.”

Tickets from Ticketline on 0844 888 9991 or www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.