A golden gig for folk-rock legends

It’s almost a properly significant anniversary for folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention who on May 27 celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first public performance.

But before that comes a gig at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on May 6, and a new album, which is split equally between alternate studio and live recordings.

The new tracks include Steve Tilston’s witty story of The Naked Highwayman, an incredible World War 1 lament, John Condon, and a rousing reworking of the gospel song Jesus On The Mainline, with Robert Plant providing vocals and harmonica.

The studio tracks include a banjo-backed treatment of the traditional Lady of Carlisle with vocals from Jacqui McShee of Pentangle fame.

Credited with originating British folk-rock, Fairport Convention - with co-founders Simon Nicol and Ashley Hutchings - first took to the stage way back in 1967’s summer of love.

Such distinguished musicians as Sandy Denny, Richard Thompson, Dave Mattacks, Iain Matthews and Dave Swarbrick have all done their bit over the years with the band, which is now in the safe hands of Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie, and superb percussionist Gerry Conway.

The band will play a selection of tracks from the album at St Mary In The Castle as well as long-established favourites from their extensive repertoire including Matty Groves and the Sandy Denny penned Who Knows Where The Time Goes.

Fairport Convention has regularly attracted critical acclaim and recently won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, for their groundbreaking album Liege And Lief, described as the most influential folk album of all time.

Still able to attract over 20,000 music lovers to their annual Cropredy Festival, their stage performances are vigorous, confident and special, but nothing more so than this musical golden anniversary celebration beside the seaside.

