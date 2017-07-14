A fantastic new festival

This Saturday (July 15) sees the inaugural hosting of a new music festival which hopes to promote and showcase the best young musical talent in 1066 Country

The Zooquarium Festival will take place on Hastings Pier and will feature 55 acts performing on three different stages.

A variety of local singer songwriters and bands will perform alongside professional musicians.

The idea is to give a platform to local young people to perform on Hastings Pier on a large stage, with professional equipment and support alongside headline act Rat Boy.

Some of the exciting acts include Kid Kapichi, We-are- Z, Dorey the Wise, Barbarella’s Bang Bang, Xavier Ralph, The Kiffs, Laura Palmer, Elsa Hewitt, Jamie Smart, Quiet Boy, Alibi, Billionaire, Blair, Someone Anyone, Bless, and Marie White.

Tickets for the day are just £15

In addition to the exciting performers a marketplace and cocktail and mocktail bar, there is a fantastic line up of local comperes.

A spokesperson for the event said: “There is Doon MacKichan who is famous for her television comedy work including ‘Smack the Pony’. Theatre director Zoe Morgan known locally for her brilliant work with the Stables theatre in Hastings Old Town.

“Glamorous young duo and firm friends Khari Miller and Lillie Pierce.

“New talent Jesse Lawrence who entertains with a dry wit and individual style. Duncan Reekie, founder of the ‘Exploding Cinema’ who has recently relocated to St. Leonards and his daughter, Helenswood student Eve Reekie.

“The film maker Archie Lauchlan who spent nine years making a documentary about Hastings Pier’s musical heritage interviewing stars like Jo Brand and Glenn Matlock.

“Then there’s Lilly Cooper, a young ball of infectious energy, with her dazzling smile and glittery costumes. “As a passionate advocate of local young talent she’s sure to make you feel proud to be from Hastings.”

The festival will be opened by Hastings-born musician Solomon Curtis, who recently stood as a Labour candidate in Brightonat the tender age of 20.

The event takes place on Hastings Pier and it’s hoped the young performers will be inspired by it’s amazing musical heritage of Hastings Pier.

Some of the artists who have performed on Hastings Pier historically include: Madness, The Happy Monday’, Def Leppard, Elvis Costello & the Attractions, The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Kinks, Status Quo, The Who, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black.

Tickets are still avaible at www.zooquariumfestival.com and will be available at the Pier on the day of the event.